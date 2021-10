Just sharing some paperwork

I’m glad they made the word “mandated” in bold. I would’ve completely missed that tidbit of info!

I’m really tired of hearing that word and the lack of substance behind it.

What if I’m a horrible mother and wanted to let my kids’ teeth rot? Maybe I enjoy having to pay high dental bills because of poor oral hygiene? Maybe I can’t afford fancy toothpaste and mouthwash?

Oh, and I missed the deadline they asked for submission…again.

-Dani Va