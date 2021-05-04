Posted: May 3, 2021 Categories: Pics Just South of Farmington, NM US 491 Northbound headed to Portland, OR full load of beef -10 degree load temp Outside temp 61 degrees beautiful. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Just South of Farmington, NM US 491 Northbound headed to Portland, OR full load of beef -10 degree load temp Outside temp 61 degrees beautiful.”
Looks like a desolate road, Mark.
Yes, it is Katie very few trucks, im taking a direct route, could have gone through Vegas on a busy interstate, decided against it. 200 extra miles..
This road is in bad repair, horrible.And it gets worse, Im 200 miles north of this point now, in Utah.
I loaded in Rosewell, NM
The grooves are so deep in the asphalt that I can almost let go of the wheel and let the truck steer itself.