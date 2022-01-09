Justice Sotomayor Spreads Delusional Misinformation During SCOTUS Hearing On Covid Vax Mandate

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor on Friday spread delusional misinformation during oral arguments on the Biden regime’s “vaccine” mandate, claiming 100,000 children are currently hospitalized with covid (real number 3,342), Omicron is “as deadly” as Delta and covid deaths have never been higher.

This is just absolutely astonishing. "100,000 children in serious condition," per Sotomayor. Where do these people obtain their misinformation? The current national pediatric COVID census per HHS is 3,342. Many/most incidental. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 7, 2022

Justice Sotomayor during this oral arguments: – Claimed covid deaths are at an all time high

– Claimed that Omicron has been deadlier than Delta

– Claimed 100K children are hospitalized with covid

– Said OSHA's regulatory authority is a federal "police power." — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 7, 2022

Justice Sotomayor also claimed that hospitals are nearing capacity. She also asked "Why is a human spewing a virus not like a machine spewing sparks?" Incredible performance all around. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 7, 2022

Here is Justice Sotomayor saying that "hospitals are almost all full capacity" and there are "over 100,000 children" hospitalized with covid "many on ventilators. None of those things are true. Not even close. pic.twitter.com/MqWEL2UvJg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 7, 2022

From The Post Millennial:

Counsel for the independent businesses spoke about the vaccine mandate coming while the Delta variant of COVID was most prevalent in the US, saying that the current variant, Omicron, is of far less worry in terms of serious illness or death. But Justice Sotomayor interrupted, saying “Counsel, those numbers show that Omicron is as deadly and causes as much serious disease in the unvaccinated as Delta did,” despite this being entirely false. “The numbers,” she said, “look at the hospitalization rates that are going on. We have more affected people in the country today than we had a year ago in January. We have hospitals that are almost at full capacity with people severely ill on ventilators.” “We have over 100,000 children,” she said, “which we’ve never had before, in serious condition and many on ventilators. So saying it’s a workplace variant just underscores the fact that without some workplace rules with respect to vaccines or encouraging vaccines, because this is not a vaccine mandate.”

Sotomayor also said the regime’s vaccine mandate is not a mandate.

“It’s something totally different,” Sotomayor claimed.

Justice Breyer says that there were "750 million new covid cases yesterday" There are 330 million people who live in America which means everyone apparently got covid twice in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/rzMf8OzAlj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 7, 2022

How are these justices supposed to debate the validity of the regime’s mandates when they don’t even know the basic facts of the case and are living in a delusional dreamworld where COVID is killing children en masse and deaths have never been higher?

I’ve seen people commenting saying they must get their news from CNN but they literally know less than your average CNN watcher!

This is the most important case in our country and Sotomayor hasn’t even done the most basic research to prepare!

UPDATE:

Kagan, in questioning attorney arguing against CMS mandate, again insists that vaccines stop transmission. This lack of knowledge as to basic facts about the vaccines- and covid- is concerning. — Jenin Younes (@Leftylockdowns1) January 7, 2022

https://twitter.com/ElectionWiz/status/1479507614946009093?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Information Liberation