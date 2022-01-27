Justin Trudeau says he must go into isolation due to COVID exposure

Despite being triple-vaccinated and testing negative, Justin Trudeau says he must regardless go into isolation due to COVID exposure, just as a convoy of trucks arrives in Ottawa as part of one of the largest protests in Canada’s history.
lying snake in the grass he’s terrified of facing the “small fringe element” that is the unstoppable trucker convoy. FJT
Coward!
This is what we need to do people. Stand up against them all and watch them cower back in their hole in fear like the rats that they are.
Run little bitch, run away. Your day is coming