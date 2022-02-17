Posted: February 17, 2022 Categories: Videos JUSTIN TRUDOLF REACTS TO TRUCKER PROTEST MEME THE LEFT Feb 15, 2022 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
5 thoughts on “JUSTIN TRUDOLF REACTS TO TRUCKER PROTEST”
Good one!
They just had to throw Trump in there though. Grrrrr.
I love the kill to get crimson, blood red bands framing the top and the bottom of this little movie clip. Great colour scheme! Although this is no laughing matter, I did burst out laughing out loud a few times.
These youtubers love reusing the same memes over & over again. I’ve probably seen this same piece of video recaptioned at least a dozen times. It reminds me of when those rabbis & jewish students are repeatedly caught daubing their synagogues & dorms with swastikas. Trudeau is a JEWISH COMMUNIST, bastard son of a notorious JEWISH COMMUNIST DICTATOR! Why don’t they ever use film footage of Stalin or Lenin or Mao or any other communist POS? It makes you wonder…
Ally, you made a really good point. I made a similar observation when I was looking for Hitler gifs during the first month or two of the scamdemic, just to see what was going on. All I could find were Stalin gifs! Not one Hitler gif! Now, they’re bringing the swastikas out into the msm and all kinds of references to Hitler. I saw the movies made about the other side of that war, so I see Hitler in a light shone from both sides of the story.
The jew has been doing that AT LEAST since WWII Diana. The jew has been allowed to run the media so the jew will REPEATEDLY tell you who to hate. Hitler, as an “evil” avatar, is simply used to represent the German people. They’re not going to tell us to hate the people who ran their own murderous campaigns against us are they? That’s why you see Hitler & the “nazis” demonized on a daily basis while t-shirts emblazoned with the hammer & sickle or Che Guevara’s profile are cool fashion statements.
I’m no “fan” of any of these icons, merely pointing out from a neutral perspective how this symbolism is used on the masses for psychological warfare purposes. Historical fact be damned!