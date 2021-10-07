Kaiser Permanente Puts 2,200 Unvaccinated Employees On Unpaid Leave

CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Kaiser Permanente says 2,200 of its employees are now on unpaid administrative leave after not meeting a COVID-19 vaccination deadline. The health care provider announced on Aug. 2 vaccinations would be required of employees.

Kaiser Permanente notes when that mandate was first announced, 78% of its workforce in Colorado was vaccinated. As of Oct. 4, they say that is now at 98%.

It’s not clear how many of those on leave work in Colorado.

Those who have not been vaccinated have until Dec. 1 in order to be reinstated.

“We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks,” officials at Kaiser Permanente stated on Tuesday.

On Oct. 4, UCHealth announced 119 of its employees were fired for not meeting its vaccination deadline.

