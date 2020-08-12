Kamala Harris: An Annotated Guide

Video Rebel’s Blog

Harris has been a staunch supporter of the drug war. As San Francisco D.A. she opposed a measure to legalize marijuana. As district attorney, Harris oversaw 1,900 convictions for pot offenses. She admitted to smoking pot at college. (1)

Trump criticized Kamala Harris over her harsh treatment of Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh at his hearings. However, Kamala Harris said last year that she believed the accusations of several women who claimed Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden sexually assaulted them. (2)

Biden selecting Kamala then remembering Kamala believed his accusers.

Ordered to reduce the population of California’s overcrowded prisons, lawyers from then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris’ office made the case that some non-violent offenders needed to stay incarcerated or else the prison system would lose a source of cheap labor. In 2011, the Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Plata that California’s prisons were so overcrowded that they violated the Constitution’s prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment. Three years later, in early 2014, the state was ordered to allow non-violent, second time offenders who have served half of their sentence to be eligible for parole. (3)

Kamala Harris refused to endorse sentencing reform measures on the ballot in 2012 and 2014. When a federal judge ruled in 2014 that California’s application of the death penalty was unconstitutional, Harris fought that ruling too. (4)

Harris also wanted to threaten the parents of truants with jail time. (5)

Harris challenged the release of a man who had been exonerated by the Innocence Project and had his conviction overturned. Harris argued that Daniel Larsen, who spent 13 years in prison for the crime of possessing a concealed knife, had not produced evidence of his innocence fast enough. A federal judge overturned his conviction after finding that Larsen had shown he was innocent, that the cops testifying at his trial weren’t credible, and that his attorney, since disbarred, was constitutionally ineffective because he had failed to call any witnesses. (6)

Kamala Harris posted Father’s Day greetings to Twitter on Sunday comparing deployed military fathers who are away from their children on Father’s Day to illegal aliens and accused criminals. Harris listed them in presumed order of dearness to her heart, putting US military dads third behind first-in-her heart illegal aliens and accused criminals who can’t make bail. “Today I’m thinking of the fathers who can’t be with their children because they were ripped from their sons and daughters at the border. The fathers who can’t celebrate today because they can’t afford bail. The fathers who are deployed. … (7)

Kamala Harris insists that government should dictate how much red meat you are allowed to consume. According to Harris, Americans need to be eating far less meat in order to prevent carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from warming the planet. (8)

Kamala Harris Proposes A 10-Hour School Day. According to The Hill, Harris’ Family Friendly Schools Act would create a “pilot program to give schools funds to stay open during the entire workday throughout the school year, as well as to invest over $1 billion to boost summer learning programs.” (9)

Kamala Harris proposed a bill to subsidize the rents of legal and illegal aliens by taxing residents of poorer states like Iowa and Ohio to help landlords in California and New York charge more rent. (10)

Kamala Harris Supports Canceling Columbus Day (11)

Harris claimed last night to have been one of the earliest and biggest proponents of police-worn body cameras. But as recently as 2015, she was arguing against making it California’s official statewide policy. “I as a general matter believe that we should invest in the ability of law enforcement leaders in specific regions and with their departments to use … discretion to figure out what technology they are going to adopt based on needs that they have and resources that they have,” Harris said at the time. (12)

Harris told viewers that she disagreed with President Obama’s policy of informing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when undocumented immigrants were arrested for state or local crimes. But “as district attorney of San Francisco, Kamala Harris supported a city policy that required law enforcement to turn over undocumented juvenile immigrants to federal immigration authorities if they were arrested and suspected of committing a felony, regardless of whether they were actually convicted of a crime,” (13)

Kamala Harris Has To Answer For Not Prosecuting Steve Mnuchin; Steve Mnuchin and OneWest Bank were, according to a memo obtained and reported on by The Intercept, guilty of “widespread misconduct” in the form of over 1,000 legal violations. The memo was the result of a year-long investigation and it asserts that OneWest Bank operated to intentionally boost foreclosures. The Campaign for Accountability called for a federal investigation of Mnuchin and OneWest Bank claiming they used “potentially illegal tactics to foreclose on as many as 80,000 California homes.” Yet despite internal memos explicitly mentioning numerous prosecutable offenses by Mnuchin and co., then California Attorney General Kamala Harris refused to prosecute. She’s never given an explanation for her decision and Mnuchin later donated $2,000.00 to Harris’ campaign. It was his only donation to a Democratic candidate. (14)

CNN Host Gets Kamala Harris To Admit She’s Taking Away Your Employer-Provided Health Insurance (15)

Kamala Harris Calls for Banning AR-15s. (16)

Tulsi scored some points in this debate. Kamala had no specific answers. Harris scored only 3% on the Drudge poll. Gabbard scored 42%.

Kamala Harris lied in that famous debate confrontation with Joe Biden. That public school was desegregated before she was born. And her Indian born mother took her to Canada when she was 7. If Joe Biden had a brain and were 30 years younger, he could have said, “Excuse, but you were in Canada at that time.”

LAPD never bothered to check the defendant’s phone records in the 30 days prior to his arrest. The records would have proved that he never made the 2 phone calls in question. Kamala Harris wanted to prosecute him for a hate crime. The man who made the calls was the son of a prominent Democrat judge and was never charged.

(1)https://www.mercurynews.com/2019/09/11/kamala-harris-prosecuting-marijuana-cases/

(2) https://www.foxnews.com/politics/flashback-kamala-harris-believed-women-who-accused-biden

(3) https://www.thedailybeast.com/kamala-harris-ag-office-tried-to-keep-inmates-locked-up-for-cheap-labor

(4 & 5)https://reason.com/blog/2018/01/12/kamala-harris-is-not-smart-on-crime/print

(6)https://www.westernjournal.com/new-redesign-ca-website-removes-arrest-reports-kamalas-controversial-years/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=newsletter-WJ&utm_campaign=dailyam&utm_content=western-journal

(7)From her twitter account. Kamala Harris@KamalaHarris 11:06 AM June 16, 2019

(8) https://www.newsweek.com/kamala-harris-urges-americans-reduce-red-meat-help-save-earth-despite-saying-i-love-1457770

(9)https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/469226-harris-proposes-keeping-schools-open-for-10-hours-a-day

(10) https://www.forbes.com/sites/jeffreydorfman/2018/07/22/democrats-proposed-rent-subsidy-would-enrich-landlords-and-fleece-taxpayers/#33f60870ac05

(11) https://www.newsbreak.com/news/1322735684532/kamala-harris-supports-canceling-columbus-day-on-new-hampshire-stop

(12 & 13) https://reason.com/2019/06/28/kamala-harris-won-the-democratic-debate-by-fudging-her-record/

(14) https://www.huffpost.com/entry/kamala-harris-has-to-answer-for-not-prosecuting-steve_b_5980d18ee4b09d231a518205

(15) https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-cnn-host-gets-kamala-harris-admit-shes-amanda-prestigiacomo

(16) https://www.gunpowdermagazine.com/kamala-harris-calls-for-banning-ar-15s/?awt_l=MCXuG&awt_m=ilLpAeT9qntbXZc+

Video Rebel’s Blog