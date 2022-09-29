Kamala Harris Declares U.S. “Alliance with the Republic of North Korea” in Gaffetasctic Visit to DMZ

Gateway Pundit – by Kristinn Taylor

On the edge of World War Three, Joe Biden sees dead people and Kamala Harris isn’t sure who the U.S. is allied with in the decades-long military standoff in the Korean peninsula. Sleep well, America.

Kamala Harris closed out her Asia trip on Thursday with a visit to the DMZ at the South and North Korea border where she marveled that North Korea is “so close!”, and declared the U.S. has an alliance with North Korea.

Video clip posted by the RNC: KAMALA HARRIS: “The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea. And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring.”

Harris also looked out at North Korea from an observation post, as reported by ABC News, “Vice President Kamala Harris peers through her binoculars into North Korean territory from the DMZ. Harris: “It’s something to actually see this with your own eyes. So close.” Military officer: “50 meters away ma’am.”

Video with perfect deadpan response by military guide:

Still no visit this close to the U.S. border.

Harris also visited the spot where President Trump crossed into North Korea to meet with Kim Jong-un in 2019. No one from the North was there to greet her.

Our Navy is in goods hands with Biden-Harris:

https://twitter.com/USNavy/status/1575485582830018563?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1575485582830018563%7Ctwgr%5E1c0008db98c7c937714b9129f0b953d8929c2fff%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2022%2F09%2Fkamala-harris-declares-u-s-alliance-republic-north-korea-gaffetasctic-visit-dmz%2F

North Korea celebrated it’s new alliance with the U.S. by firing more missiles after Harris left South Korea.

One thought on “Kamala Harris Declares U.S. “Alliance with the Republic of North Korea” in Gaffetasctic Visit to DMZ

  1. Word salad then, “gaffetastic” now…. Commie Kammy just can’t help herself…or whatever “gender fluidity” it goes by… Bwahahahahahahahahahahahaha… And speaking of North Korea, maybe these traitors to the Bill of Right ought to considering moving there….for their “safety” if you know what I mean.

*