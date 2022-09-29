Kamala Harris Declares U.S. “Alliance with the Republic of North Korea” in Gaffetasctic Visit to DMZ

Gateway Pundit – by Kristinn Taylor

On the edge of World War Three, Joe Biden sees dead people and Kamala Harris isn’t sure who the U.S. is allied with in the decades-long military standoff in the Korean peninsula. Sleep well, America.

Kamala Harris closed out her Asia trip on Thursday with a visit to the DMZ at the South and North Korea border where she marveled that North Korea is “so close!”, and declared the U.S. has an alliance with North Korea.

Video clip posted by the RNC: KAMALA HARRIS: “The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea. And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring.”

KAMALA HARRIS: "The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea." pic.twitter.com/H2dI5UYOlo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2022

Harris also looked out at North Korea from an observation post, as reported by ABC News, “Vice President Kamala Harris peers through her binoculars into North Korean territory from the DMZ. Harris: “It’s something to actually see this with your own eyes. So close.” Military officer: “50 meters away ma’am.”

Vice President Kamala Harris peers through her binoculars into North Korean territory from the DMZ. Harris: “It’s something to actually see this with your own eyes. So close.” Military officer: “50 meters away ma’am.” pic.twitter.com/liTWEIoVOr — Mariam Khan (@MKhan47) September 29, 2022

Video with perfect deadpan response by military guide:

Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Demilitarized Zone on the border of North and South Korea: "It's something to actually see this with your own eyes. And it's so close." pic.twitter.com/e5z4uPFnmf — The Recount (@therecount) September 29, 2022

Still no visit this close to the U.S. border.

Kamala Harris made time for the DMZ… but not the southern border! pic.twitter.com/TY1UBneGxv — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 29, 2022

Harris also visited the spot where President Trump crossed into North Korea to meet with Kim Jong-un in 2019. No one from the North was there to greet her.

During her DMZ visit, as Harris stood on the demarcation line bet North + South Korea, you could see two North Koreans watching her from behind a curtain they opened and then quickly closed. pic.twitter.com/V8lGdWVTII — Nancy Cook (@nancook) September 29, 2022

Madam @VP Kamala Harris visits the Demilitarized Zone. pic.twitter.com/NUImgQgkOI — Opal Vadhan (@OpalVadhan46) September 29, 2022

Our Navy is in goods hands with Biden-Harris:

North Korea celebrated it’s new alliance with the U.S. by firing more missiles after Harris left South Korea.

North Korea test fired two more ballistic missiles Thursday just hours after U.S. VP Kamala Harris toured the South's heavily fortified border with its nuclear-armed neighbor. https://t.co/XGFnUtjuF5 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 29, 2022

Gateway Pundit