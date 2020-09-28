Kamala Harris. Destroyer of Worlds

Video Rebel’s Blog

The main obstacle to a stable and just world is the United States of America.

George Soros

What did Kamala Harris do to earn the nomination for vice-president? She declined as California Attorney General to prosecute One West Bank in 2013 for abusing tens of thousands of minority borrowers who had been conned into subprime mortgage backed security loans. Steve Mnuchin was running One West in behalf of his more prominent business partners, George Soros and Warren Buffett.

Alex Soros met with Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Afterwards he told his dad George Soros that he would be delighted to support Kamala as vice-president. It seems that when she was District Attorney of San Francisco Kamala did something to personally endear herself to Alex Soros. She inherited well documented cases against 40 child molesting priests who had abused hundreds of boys. It turned out that in exchange for donations from friends of the Catholic Church she let the 40 child molesters go scot free.

Why should this endear her personally to Alex Soros? It turns out that Alex is a red shoe wearing participant in the Spirit Cooking of Marina Abramovic. She is the daughter of a Communist official in the former Yugoslav government. She is a Satanist and performance artist. She is friends with John and Tony Podesta. Luke Rudowski has a photo of Marina posing with Lord Jacob Rothschild in front of a painting entitled “Summoning Satan.” Luke’s video below in references.

Kamala Harris, if the Democrats can steal and forge 20 million mail in ballots, will be running America and what is left of the world in January of 2021. It seems the Democrats have been using those fancy new sorting machines to identify mail in ballots from Republicans which that have taken to dumping. Let’s look at the major trends of the world Kamala Harris will inherit if the Democrats can steal the election. They are organized and random violence, massive and systemic corruption, pandemics, the greatest Banking Ponzi scheme in history, over population, and an influx of cosmic rays.

Kamala Harris says violent protests are essential for the “Evolution” of America as a country. BLM (Blacks Lives Matter and Antifa) are organized violence. Kamala Harris and George Soros both support BLM. The state of New York has been unleashing unorganized violence by implementing No Cash Bail. A man walked up and shot another man in broad daylight in New York City in full view of surveillance cameras. In most places the shooter would be remanded to prison awaiting trial. But not in New York’s No Cash Bail paradise for thugs. He was released without bail. He shot 3 more people and was arrested again but this time the judge remanded him to custody. The Democrats at their convention agreed that No Cash Bail is to be a nationwide policy. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s staff have helped to raise $35 million for a Minnesota project to pay bail for thugs including wife beaters and a rapist whose victim was under 12. Local Democrats in many districts have refused to incarcerate some violent BLM-Antifa actors. Some released arsonists went on to start forest fires in the Pacific Northwest. In Russia from 1905 to 1917 liberals defended violent thuggery and assassinations. Eventually, a Communist dictatorship killed 60 million plus Gentiles.

The second trend is corruption. On September 10, 2001 Donald Rumsfeld admitted on CBS Evening News that $2.3 trillion had gone missing from the Pentagon during the Clinton years. (Please note that Bill Clinton was a CIA asset during his college years.) Rumsfeld and his Comptroller of the DOD, rabbi Dov Zakheim, both promised to do better in the future to protect the taxpayer’s money. On the morning of September 11, 2001 the DOD auditors who had been tracing the missing trillions were killed by some sort of bomb.

More recently, Dr Mark Skidmore discovered from government sources that $21 trillion had gone missing from HUD and DOD between 1998 and 2015. (Please note that Barack Obama also was a CIA asset in his college years.) The Talmud teaches the Jew that theft is legal as soon as we get control of a Gentile government.

In 2014 NIH, Dr Fauci and Barack Obama gave a $3.7 million grant to that now infamous lab in Wuhan to enhance the ability of the coronavirus to infect humans. It was released in time for the 2020 elections and to lockdown the world economy. Bill Gates has hinted at a second bioweapon to be released. He says that it will get their attention. He wants us to accept a dubious vaccine that comes with a digital tattoo so we cannot buy or sell, or travel or even get money out of the bank without the permission of Bill Gates and the NSA. Sounds like the Mark of the Beast from the Book of Revelation which is to say a New World dictatorship at the hands of a man who wants 6 to 7 billion people to die. Billions of Commoners must die to make this a better world for billionaires. We have entered the collapse phase of the greatest Ponzi scheme ever. The Federal Reserve was devised at a meeting of agents of the Rockefellers, the Rothschilds and the Warburgs. They decided that Bankers should be given the right to charge us interest on money they created out of thin air. This transferred wealth from those who produced it to those who created money.

I have defined a Depression as a period in time when Unpayable Debts are cancelled en masse. In the Great Depression 31% of our checking account money disappeared in bankruptcy court and in foreclosures. There were 123 million Americans in 1929. 3 million Gentiles starved to death. 8 economists from the University of Chicago presented a plan to FDR in 1933 which would have ended the Depression in 90 days and made bank runs impossible. It was called 100% money. All currency would be interest free like President Lincoln’s Greenbacks. All checking account money would be created by the Treasury. Banks would not be allowed to use fractional reserve banking to loan out 100 dollars every time someone deposited 10 dollars. This would have ended the Depression in 90 days, saved millions of people from starvation and eliminated our national debt which is currently $27 trillion plus. Since the 1990s, Bankers have sold US Treasury bonds off the books and pocketed several trillion dollars so nobody knows exactly what the US national debt is.

We have been printing up trillions of dollars in I Owe You Nothing Federal Reserve Notes and buying free stuff from overseas ever since WW II. America had to start importing natural resources when the population went above 150 million in 1950. Productivity increased fivefold but wages have been stagnant. We have an illusion of wealth created by money printing. As I have said before, when foreigners choose to no longer be defrauded by accepting Federal Reserve Notes as if they were gold and silver, US wages will be permanently cut 60%. That can happen as soon as 2021 or 2022. The DNC wants to give citizenship to 32 million illegal aliens. They also want to give citizenship to millions of Green Card holders, all of their families back in their home countries and all of their future spouses and their relatives. That massive influx of immigrants could drive rents back up and cut wages at least 60% if not more.

Finally, we jhave entered a Grand Solar Minimum just like the Maunder Minimum of 1645 to 1715. Dr Valentina Zharkova found that the decline in the Sun’s magnetism to be far more significant than the reduced number of sunspots which Edward Maunders hundreds of years earlier attributed as the cause of a slight global cooling and reduced agricultural output. Wheat prices rose as much as 400% in the UK in some years of the Maunder Minimum. It seems that reduced solar magnetism allows more cosmic rays (nuclear particles from distant stars) to strike the earth. This increases cloud cover, rainfall, hail and snow. However there is also a reduction in the earth magnetism which allows the jet stream to wander about causing floods in most of China but droughts in the far north. Ditto floods in western Europe but drought in Bulgaria and the Ukraine.

Cosmic rays also strike the earth and energize both volcanoes and earthquakes. Earthquakes will be severe in the areas from California to Washington state and in the New Madrid area from Memphis to St Louis plus throughout the ring of fire in the Pacific. Volcanoes can do far more damage globally than quakes.

In 1709 during the Maunder Minimum 3 volcanoes erupted in Europe sending so much ash into the air that it caused the Big Freeze of 1709. The ground froze in France to a depth of one meter (nearly 40 inches.) Food prices rose 600%. During the Dalton Minimum, a volcano in Indonesia in 1815 threw so much ash into the air that 1816 was known as “the year without a summer.” If either of these events happened today a few billion people would die. That is why I believe that if the Democrats can steal the election, Kamala Harris could be known as the Destroyer of Worlds.

References:

It sobers the mind when you realize that the Thirty Families who rule the world want you and billions of Commoners to die:

The Boss Wants You Dead

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2020/06/08/the-boss-wants-you-dead/

There is a solution to our economic woes. It is Debt Cancellation.

Debt Cancellation Is The Best Way To Take Down Bilderberg

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2015/04/07/debt-cancellation-is-the-best-way-to-take-down-bilderberg/

I mentioned the Talmud. You might want to look at this:

Israel Shahak: Political Consequences In 2 Minutes

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2011/11/19/israel-shahak-political-consequences-in-2-minutes/

You might want to take a closer look at vaccines:

The Covid-19 Vaccine Is Far More Dangerous Than Imagined

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2020/05/28/the-covid-19-vaccine-is-far-more-dangerous-than-imagined/

There is a staggering level of corruption in Washington:

$10 Trillion Here, 10 Trillion There

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2020/06/23/10-trillion-here-10-trillion-there/

I mentioned cosmic rays, earthquakes and volcanoes. Read this:

2020s: Surviving The Cold, The Quakes And Volcanoes

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2019/12/30/2020s-surviving-the-cold-the-quakes-and-volcanoes/

Video Rebel’s Blog