NBC News came out with a report claiming that Kamala Harris is an Asian. Why is she no longer highlighted as a black woman?
The insanity of the left continues. In November, Kamala Harris was highlighted as the first black woman vice president.
Now news organizations are referring to Harris as an Asian.
Democrats and their media show real racism by referring to individuals according to race. This is sick. But even then, to label Harris, as an Asian is not really accurate.
Kamala Harris is about as Asian as Elizabeth Warren is Native.
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 20, 2021
Real Americans don’t care about race. They just want to live in peace, have the freedom to pursue happiness, and want to be left alone.
One thought on “Kamala Harris Is No Longer Highlighted as a Black Female – This Week She Is Referred to as an Asian”
And good ol’ NPR is parroting this garbage as well….after a “white supremacist” killed a bunch of Asian women (never mind he also killed some white women, but after all, white lives don’t matter to NPR)…now Commie Kammy is Asian, not black. So when some “white supremacist” kills some black woman or women (along with white women, but they don’t matter to NPR), National Pedophile Racism (radio) will then call Commie Kammy “black.” When some other “white supremacist” kills Native American women, let me know what they call Kammy ol’ gal. Or Jews…after all, her hubby is Jewish, no?