Kamala Harris Is Willing To Send Police To People’s Homes To Confiscate Banned Guns

American Lookout – by Mike LaChance, August 5, 2019

Following the shootings in El Paso and Dayton, many Democrats are making new demands for greater gun control.

Kamala Harris, a former Attorney General, said that she is even willing to send police to people’s homes to confiscate certain firearms.

And people on the left think Trump is an authoritarian?

Kamala Harris willing to send cops to people’s homes to confiscate banned firearms

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris gave details about her gun control proposals in the wake of the deadly El Paso, Texas shooting after she addressed union members at the AFSCME forum at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Saturday.

When asked by the Washington Examiner if her plan would include legal gun owner databases or gun confiscation via law enforcement visits to residents who own banned firearms, she replied, “I’m actually prepared to take executive action to put in place rules that improve this situation.”

She continued, “I also have as part of my background and experience working on this issue, when I was attorney general [of California], and we put resources into allowing law enforcement to actually knock on the doors of people who were on two lists — a list where they had been found by a court to be a danger to themselves and others.

The Bipartisan Background Checks Act passed the House in February—but it hasn’t even received a hearing in the Senate. It’s past time to take action. To Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans, I say: have some courage. Let’s vote. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) August 5, 2019

We need to institute universal background checks. We need to ban military-style assault weapons. We need to ban high-capacity magazines. This is a national emergency. We need to act. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) August 5, 2019

Every time there is a shooting, it is used as an excuse to take away the rights of the people who didn’t do it.

And the worst part is that it wouldn’t even solve the problem.

