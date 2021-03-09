Kamala Harris #PedoQueen # PedoDefender

Kamala Harris was elected District Attorney of San Francisco in 2003. She ran against the incumbent DA Terence Hallinan who had developed child molestation cases against 40 current and former Catholic priests.

The cases involved hundreds of boys. Kamala Harris saw the opportunity and seized it. She went to Catholic donors and raised money for her campaign. The alternative was for the archdiocese to pay out lawsuits after the criminal cases had been adjudicated. This would have bankrupted the church. So for pennies on the dollar Kamala Harris was willing to drop the charges against 40 pedophiles. Hence, I think she richly deserves the hashtags PedoQueen and PedoDefender.

We need to increase resistance. We are at a low point. The Deep State stole the presidential election and have set in motion their plans for a Great Reset which means that in 2030 Uber Billionaires will own everything and we will have nothing if they allow us to live. The World Economic Forum at Davos told us we will rent our homes, our cars and even the clothes we wear from the Power Elite. We will be chipped. The Deep State will replace dollars, pounds and euros with DigiCash. The Deep State can take the money out of our DigiCash account anytime for any reason. Currently, we can be sent to Facebook jail for questioning corrupt authority. By 2030, they could block us from buying and selling, from working, from traveling and from saying anything mildly critical of anyone in power.

The pendulum will start swinging the other way so we must be prepared. Food prices will begin to soar. I know Biden is not bright enough to understand what he did to sell us out to China. It will cripple American families by the summer of 2021. Kamala Harris also supports Biden’s reversal of Trump’s decision to block Chinese access to our power grid. Her Jewish husband has extensive business connections to the Chinese Communist party.

We have had stunning crop losses around the world for the past two years in China, Africa, Latin America and the US. Many countries have stopped exporting grains. Not America under the Pedo Queen. Why? Because the Chinese Communist party has been given access to the American power grid. If our power grid goes down, 90% of the people in the US will be dead withing 6 months to a year. So we have to continue selling the food right off our grocery shelves to help the Chinese Communists stay in power no matter how hungry Biden voters get.

There are three reasons why I expect a massive spike in food prices to cause Nationwide Food Riots in America that will result in our cities being burned to the ground.

First, the US M1 Money Supply grew 90% last year. Biden is planning a $4 trillion budget deficit for this year and likely a lot more for next year.

Second, we have more Unpayable Debts to cancel than anytime in history. Under our Debt Based system Bankers are allowed to charge us interest on money they create out of nothing. The system is designed to transfer wealth from those of us who work to the Bankers who create our money. Under Lincoln’s non-interest bearing currency (Greenbacks), money did not disappear if you lost a farm or a home or a business in bankruptcy court. So when we do declare bankruptcy under the Federal Reserve fractional reserve system, our money is canceled. In 1933 America our money supply had shrunk 31% since 1929. That will happen again.

Americans will face far worse economic conditions than in 1933 for several reasons. We are way over populated. We have 202 million more people than in 1929. And the Deep State has been subsidizing our wages and pension by printing tens of trillion of I Owe You Nothing Dollars which required foreigners to give us real things like cars, computers, electronics, clothes, toys and food for pieces of paper which are soon to have no value. I expect foreigners to refuse dollars by 2021, 2022 or 2023. They might demand we buy two ounces of gold at $10,000 an ounce to get a letter of credit before we can buy new TVs from them. Not Good for Americans. Their wages and pension will be cut 60% over night.

Not good for the Pedo Queen who will be selling our food to China during the height of Nationwide Food Riots.

There is another reason why I believe 2021 will be a very bad year for crop losses. We have entered a Grand Solar Minimum much like the Maunder Minimum of 1645 to 1715 when the price of wheat spiked 400% in certain years in the UK. During a GSM, the sun has reduced magnetism which allows more cosmic rays (nuclear particles from distant stars) to enter our atmosphere creating more clouds and more rain. And nuclear particles are also allowed to strike the earth which energized volcanic magma chambers and earthquake fault zones. In 1709 three volcanoes in Europe erupted sending so much ash into the atmosphere that the sunshine reaching the earth was greatly reduced. This caused the Big Freeze which froze the top meter (nearly 40 inches) of the soil in France spiking food prices 600% higher. It will take awhile for things to get that bad though there are more than 80 active volcanoes right now.

We might not be able to have elections in 2024. The middle class will be dead by then. That is by design as was the Coronavirus which was made in a lab and the lockdowns which were dreamed up by evil men in a dark room. A Hyperinflationary Depression will destroy American social niceties. We could have a Civil War break out after all the cities have been burned to the ground.

That is why we need to dive deeper into the Information War. Tell everyone about #PedoQueen Harris.

There is a possibility that the Deep State reverts to martial law. Fine. Let the military take over but neither soldiers nor politicians and journalists can grow food. What I hope would happen is that junior level officers will stage a military coup so they can arrest the Bankers and seize the tens of trillion they stole from us and use that money to fund Debt Cancellation which is the only way to peacefully exit a Depression. The kings of ancient Sumer and Babylon used Debt Cancellation (which the Bible writers called the Jubilee) to end Depressions quickly and painlessly.

