Kamala Harris Tells Spanish Media U.S. Is A ‘Safe Haven’ For Migrants After Staging ‘Do Not Come’ Stunt For Americans

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Kamala Harris informed Spanish-language media outlet EFE on Thursday in so many words that all her tough talk telling migrants “do not come” was just to placate the American public.

Harris does exclusive interview w/Spanish-language wire service EFE after Guatemala + Mexico trip. VP toned down her “do not come” message to potential migrants, assures that she’s “committed” to guaranteeing that the U.S. is a safe haven/refuge. https://t.co/G9N0yRoy2Z — Sabrina Rodríguez (@sabrod123) June 10, 2021

From EFE:

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday eased back on the harsh message she sent to potential migrants during her trip earlier this week to Guatemala and Mexico, saying that she is “committed” to guaranteeing that the United States will be a “safe haven” for people seeking asylum. “Let me be very clear, I am committed to making sure we provide a safe haven for those seeking asylum, period,” Harris said in an exclusive telephone interview with EFE after returning from her first international trip as vice president. […] In her telephone conversation with EFE, Harris also defended the Joe Biden administration, saying that the government wants to “expand legal pathways for immigration” to the US, and thus the Democratic administration is pressuring Congress to approve immigration reform measures. “We are also rebuilding our immigration system, to the extent that it deteriorated under the (Republican Donald Trump) administration, but also we must address the root causes of migration, and that is why I traveled to Guatemala and then after that to Mexico,” Harris said. The vice president did not get into the contradictions between this message about a welcoming US and her other remarks that undocumented migrants should not come to this country, and she noted that “part of my charge (as vice president) has been to address the root causes (of illegal migration), … hunger in the region, … the impact of the hurricanes … the COVID-19 impact” rather than overseeing activities at the US-Mexico border.

People are flying in from all over the world to cross our border.

Reuters reported last month how Gypsies from Romania are flying in from Paris then meeting up with smugglers in Mexico City to waltz right in:

Scores of Romanians who are part of the Roma ethnic minority have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in south Texas in recent weeks to seek asylum. Many have been flying in from Paris to Mexico City as tourists https://t.co/4u85CzebAW pic.twitter.com/qVtC1R3x8m — Reuters (@Reuters) May 27, 2021

DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas and HHS’s Rachel Levine appear to be working together to fly these illegal migrants all over the country, targeting red states like Iowa and Tennessee for cultural and demographic enrichment.

The number of migrants being caught at the border in May is about 800 percent higher than the same time last year https://t.co/P4sVkN4x9O — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 9, 2021

It’s all going according to plan.

As Biden said at a White House Summit in early 2015 with Mayorkas at his side, America being flooded with an “unrelenting” “wave” of migrants is something we should be “most proud of.”

“It’s not going to stop,” Biden said. “Nor should we want it to stop. As a matter of fact, it’s one of the things I think we can be most proud of.”

“An unrelenting stream of immigration. Nonstop, nonstop,” Biden continued. “Folks like me who are Caucasian, of European descent, for the first time in 2017 [sic] we’ll be an absolute minority in the United States of America. Absolute minority. Fewer than 50% of the people in America from then and on will be white European stock. That’s not a bad thing. That’s a source of our strength.”

