Kansas Democrat Senate Nominee Barbara Bollier Praises Australian-Style Gun Confiscation: ‘It’s This Amazing Thing’

During a recent campaign event, Kansas Democrat Senate nominee Barbara Bollier gushed over Australian-style gun confiscation that takes “all” firearms from citizens, praising it as “amazing.”

“The outcome of the race could impact who controls the Senate after the election since Bollier is running to replace retiring Republican senator Pat Roberts,” The Washington Free Beacon reported. “Bollier’s stated support for gun confiscation could make her campaign against Republican Roger Marshall harder to win in the traditionally red state. Bollier already faces an uphill but not unwinnable battle, with The Cook Political Report rating the race as currently leaning toward Marshall.”

“They have no guns. They don’t allow them. They just took them all away,” Bollier said. “And, you know what, it’s pretty darn safe. It’s this amazing thing.”

Eric Pahls, campaign manager for Republican Roger Marshall’s campaign, warned of Bollier’s far-left gun control views in a statement to the Free Beacon.

“This may sound good to Bollier’s donors in San Francisco, but to Kansans, this is disqualifying,” Pahls said. “Even among Democrats, forced gun confiscation is an alarming concept.”

