Kansas senators unveil plan to block government funding if Biden’s covid jab mandate isn’t retracted

Natural News – by Ethan Huff

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) has joined 40 other Republican senators who aim to formally disapprove and nullify fake “president” Joe Biden’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” mandate.

Under the Congressional Review Act, the conservative cohort says it is an official process for Congress to eliminate an executive branch edict when it violates the constitutional rights of Americans.

“I hope President [sic] Biden was listening to the people in the state of Virginia yesterday, in a state that he won [sic] by double digits, a Democrat governor lost,” Marshall, a medical doctor, is quoted as saying.

“I think the Virginia people were telling the president [sic] we still value our freedoms, our individual liberties.”

Marshall went on to compare Biden to a predator who is trying to “get between a mama bear and her cubs” by forcing workers in both the public and private sectors to roll up their sleeves for a never-ending procession of “Operation Warp Speed” injections.

“Whether the issue is guardrails for our school curriculum or the issue is a vaccine for our children, or maybe making that choice between a jab or a job for those children’s parents … we still value our individual liberties,” Marshall went on to state.

Are Republicans making a comeback because of Biden’s covid jab mandates?

Marshall promised his own constituents in Kansas that he and his cohorts plan to “use every tool in our toolbox, every arrow in our quiver” to stop Biden’s unlawful jab mandate.

If they have to, Marshall and his cohorts will stop cloture on the government funding bill unless the disastrous mandate language is removed from it. (RELATED: This same type of thing did not happen in 2019 when Congress and Donald Trump enacted a law redefining the word “vaccine” to accommodate the Chinese Virus injections that would arrive one year later.)

In other words, the government will not be funded any longer, at least if Republicans have anything to say about it, unless Biden removes the covid injection mandate from the funding bill’s contents.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ill.) is credited with spearheading the move, which came about after the fiasco in Virginia that resulted in Democrat candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe losing the race to moderate Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin.

“Republicans dominated the state of Virginia politically, taking all statewide offices and the Virginia House of Delegates,” reported National File. “The Republican Party also picked up key positions across the United States.”

The Biden regime is already hanging its head in shame over the multiple upsets in Virginia and elsewhere. Perhaps the political ramifications alone will cause it to backtrack on trying to force Americans to get injected with experimental drugs in order to continue living their lives.

“Roger Marshall, like John Kennedy and Rand Paul, is one of the few Republican senators I respect,” wrote a commenter at National File about the news. “He gave Fauci a good grilling, although it was technical, and most people wouldn’t have understood the details of what they talked about.”

“What a political opportunist,” wrote another with a contrarian view about Marshall. “He announces the plan after the momentum gained from the Virginia election win. In other words, if the Republicans didn’t win in Virginia, this plan would never have seen the light of day.”

Another echoed this by stating that Marshall “isn’t doing anything but pretending he’s doing something,” which is often the case with politicians on both sides of the aisle.

“If he wants to do something, pass a law that stops vaccine mandates, passports, and vaccine discrimination nationwide.”

