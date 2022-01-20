Kansas soldiers deployed in COVID fight, information suggests

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It appears soldiers are being used to help with a rise in coronavirus cases. The state said more information would be released Friday.

The Sherman County Health Department posted on Facebook Thursday that the Kansas National Guard had been deployed to multiple counties “due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and high demand for testing.”

The guard spokeswoman said she could not provide immediate information about the deployment but that more information would be released Friday.

Later in the day Thursday, Sherman County adjusted its post to remove reference to the soldiers being in western Kansas. When KSNT News contacted the county, it referred our reporter back to the state.

https://www.ksnt.com/health/coronavirus/kansas-soldiers-deployed-in-covid-fight-information-suggests/