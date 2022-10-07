Kanye Slams Kushner Family, Says Israel ‘Peace Treaties’ Were ‘To Make Money’

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Kanye West went off on Jared Kushner and his brother Josh during his interview with Tucker Carlson on Thursday and said they only arranged the Abraham Accords “peace treaties” with Israel “to make money.”

“After talking to them, and really sitting with Jared and sitting with Josh and finding out other pieces of information, I was like wow, these guys might have really been holding Trump back,” West said.

“All these things with Israel … I just think it was to make money,” he continued. “Is that too heavy-handed to put in this platform?”

Kanye West on the Kushner family: “They are all about making money, I don’t think they have the ability to make anything on their own, they were born into money” pic.twitter.com/Va3BgzJhkw — A Very Serious Place (@SeriousPIace) October 7, 2022

“I just think that that’s what they’re about, making money, I don’t think they have the ability to make anything on their own, I think they were born into money,” West said. “For me as a maverick and a talent and a person that has been beaten, kicked, lost everything, said to have lost my mind… It’s a weird thing. A person who has built something from nothing when I sit across the table from Josh Kushner and he feels so entitled to that idea and this person has never brought anything of value other than being a good venture capitalist, I have a major issue with that. It makes me feel like they weren’t serving my boy Trump the way we could have.”

Though West didn’t know the minutia of Kushner’s dealings, his suspicions were entirely correct. Kushner sought $100 million in kickbacks from Israel after securing them $38 billion in foreign aid from the US.

The WSJ reported in May that Kushner’s new private-equity fund “has raised more than $3 billion, including a $2 billion commitment from the [Saudi] kingdom’s sovereign-wealth fund” and “has already selected the first two Israeli firms to invest in.”

“The decision marks the first known instance that the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s cash will be directed to Israel,” WSJ noted.

The Abraham Accords consisted of bribing Arab kings to normalize relations with Israel by offering them billions of US taxpayer dollars and high-tech weaponry to oppress their own populations.

In another segment, West revealed that the Clinton family was working with his then-wife Kim Kardashian to shill covid vaccines to the black community.

Kudos to Kanye for bringing the fire!

Information Liberation