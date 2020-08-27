Kenosha: All Three Anarchist Rioters Shot Have Violent Criminal Histories

Unz Review – by Eric Striker

A 17-year-old boy was charged with murder in the first degree after opening fire on three anarchist rioters in two seperate incidents.

The accused, Kyle Rittenhouse, is from Antioch, Illinois, just 21 miles from Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha with his AR-15 in order to protect small business owners and citizens who were being victimized after being abandoned by their state government and police.

Footage obtained by anti-extremism watchdog AntifaWatch shows the first shooting. In the video, a masked man named Joseph D. Rosenbaum is shown chasing Rittenhouse and throwing what some have claimed may have been an improvised explosive, but this has not yet been confirmed. Rittenhouse then shot Rosenbaum in the head as he charged and tried to take his rifle, an injury the attacker later died of.

Earlier in the night, Rosenbaum, who is Jewish, was shown violently antagonizing the armed men, shouting “Shoot me, Nigga!”

After Rosenbaum was shot, a mob of anarchists pursued Rittenhouse as he attempted to flee. The young man then fell to the ground as the “antifa” members began attacking him. Rittenhouse opened fire against two of the attackers, one who was armed with a handgun.

One member of the gang, Anthony W. Huber, died after being shot in the chest. The armed assailant, Gaige Paul Grosskreutz, suffered a gruesome gunshot wound to the arm but survived.

The media has jumped into action to paint Rittenhouse as a white supremacist domestic terrorist and the anarchists who were shot as innocent “peaceful protesters.” But the facts bring this narrative into question.

Joseph Don Rosenbaum

According to public records, Joseph “Jojo” Rosenbaum has a long history of violence.

Rosenbaum was convicted in Arizona in 2002 for committing an act of sexual misconduct with a child.

According to his entry in the sex offender registry, he was a level 3 offender, meaning he was at a high risk of reoffending and a general danger to his surroundings.

Arizona Department of Corrections records reveal that Rosenbaum spent 12 1/2 years in prison after being convicted of two counts of 3rd degree sexual misconduct against a minor and one count of interfering with a monitoring device. For sexual misconduct with a minor to reach the level of class 3 felony, the victim must be under the age of 15.

More telling is Rosenbaum’s 42 seperate disciplinary infractions while incarcerated. including numerous assaults, committing sex acts and stalking, manufacturing a weapon, and arson. He was then released in 2016.

According to records from the Wisconsin Circuit Court, Rosenbaum had pending charges for battery as domestic abuse filed just last month.

Anthony W. Huber

Anthony M. Huber, the second anarchist who died at the scene, is promoted as a hero by for-profit “charity” business Go Fund Me. His girlfriend has raised almost $70,000 in his name.

Public records show that Huber was in fact a violent criminal with a history of abusing his loved ones.

In 2012, Huber pled guilty to false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon and strangulation as domestic abuse. He appears to have violated the terms of his probation in 2016 and was sentenced to two years in state prison, most of it with time served. Huber was arrested again in 2018 for battery.

The woman fundraising in his name, Hannah J Gittings, currently has a warrant out for her arrest for refusing a breathalyzer while driving drunk and driving with a revoked license.

Gaige Paul Grosskreutz

Gaige P. Grosskreutz, a pistol wielding anarchist in his 40s who was shot in the arm while attacking the teenaged Rittenhouse, was charged with felony burglary and theft in 2013. He violated his probation just 4 months later. He has another arrest from 2017.

It is unclear from public records if Grosskreutz was ever convicted of a felony. If so, his possession of a firearm is a serious offense that could net him 10 years in prison.

According to a media puff piece, Grosskreutz was a professional activist with Milwaukee based “People’s Revolution,” a more extreme breakaway from the Black Lives Matter NGO.

Virtually no mainstream media reporting on this incident has mentioned any of this information when reporting on GrossKreutz, Rosenbaum or Huber.

The strong anti-social and violent streak exemplified by these individuals — who were active participants in a violent riot and clear instigators in the shootings –is common among the rank-and-file of “antifa.”

Journalists hired by elite media may side with them against a 17-year-old boy engaging in self-defense, but it remains to be seen if America will.

Republished from National Justice

Unz Review