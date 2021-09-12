Kentucky Health Care Workers Refused to Comply With Vaccine Mandate, Forced Hospital to Fire Them

Health care workers at Kentucky’s Med Center in Bowling Green refused to comply with the vaccine mandate or turn in their resignation.

Instead, two workers showed up and refused to leave until someone told them that they are fired.

The Med Center was the target of protests last month when they became one of the largest hospitals in the country to impose a vaccine mandate on their employees. On August 18, over 100 community members and health care workers demonstrated outside the campus holding signs with slogans such as, “my body my choice” and “medical freedom.”

Leadership at the hospital had until August 9 to get vaccinated and all other employees had until August 1.

A healthcare worker named Ale Minnicks posted a video of herself two days after the mandate went into effect on TikTok and Facebook. Her and a coworker, who identified herself as Ashley Rich, were refusing the jab. They arrived at work and were unable to clock in — but the hospital refused to say that they were being fired.

“The Medical Center in BG, KY was trying to quietly put over 350 out of a job without resignation or termination for not getting the vaccine,” Minnicks wrote, along with the hashtag “stop the mandate.”

As they were told to leave the building, Minnicks kept reiterating that “I did not quit and I was not fired.”

“You’re going to have to leave. We need your badge and we need you to leave,” a woman can be heard telling Minnicks.

Still, they were initially careful with their wording and did not say the women were fired.

“There was a choice, you chose not to take the vaccine,” a man, who identifies himself as head of security, is heard saying.

“So then fire us,” the women demand, asking for a termination letter in exchange for her badge.

Eventually, they are told that they have been fired and both agree to leave.

By refusing to quit and showing up for work, the women will have more options available when it comes to potential lawsuits and unemployment.

There are currently massive staff shortages at hospitals across the country, leading the American Hospital Association to express concerns about the impending federal requirement for all healthcare staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

AHA CEO Rick Pollack said in a statement that a “practical matter, this policy may result in exacerbating the severe workforce shortage problems that currently exist.”

