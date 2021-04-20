Kentucky passes immunization opt-outs

Courier Journal

Senate Bill 8 received final passage Tuesday, expanding the ability of Kentuckians and parents to opt out of required immunizations in the event of a pandemic based on conscientiously held beliefs.

The original version of the bill would have significantly relaxed requirements for childhood immunizations by allowing parents to opt out due to conscientious beliefs, with bill sponsor Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, fearing the government would mandate people take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The House passed an amended SB 8 last week by a 77-20 vote, adding a provision that no person can be required to be immunized with a vaccine that has not been licensed and undergone at least two years of a post-licensure safety study.

Rep. Lisa Willner, D-Louisville, voted against the bill last week, saying she was concerned about some of the rhetoric and disinformation spreading about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines as the state seeks to vaccinate the public.

https://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/politics/ky-general-assembly/2021/03/16/kentucky-general-assembly-5-bills-receiving-final-passage-week/4711551001/