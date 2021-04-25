8 thoughts on “Kerry: Net Zero Is Not Enough, We Need to Remove CO2 from the Atmosphere

  1. Is this a clip from Idiocracy 2?!!

    I’ve heard some call CO2 “The Gas of Life.” Makes me wonder how Kerry will sell his message to plants, animals, and all life on earth.

  2. Okay, Johnny ol’ songbird, if you want zero CO2 maybe your buddy Elon Musk can ship you to the moon or Mars…. Idiocracy’s Camacho has more brains than you! Heck, my 6 year old grandson has more brains than you! Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahgahah! And don’t forget to pack your Brawndo….what plants crave, doncha know….

  6. The old conspiracy theory that they’re all actually aliens & ultimately want to terraform the Earth to suit there needs ain’t sounding so out there anymore with this kind of lunacy taking place! 😮 😀

