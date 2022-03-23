SEN. BLACKBURN: "Can you provide a definition of the word 'woman'?"
JACKSON: "No, I can't"
BLACKBURN: "You can't?"
JACKSON: "I'm not a biologist" pic.twitter.com/i7Rg83z5Y4
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 23, 2022
BLACKBURN: "Do you agree with Justice Ginsburg that there are physical differences between men and women?"
Jackson refuses to answer. pic.twitter.com/rCN7H4KjBj
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 23, 2022
One thought on “Ketanji is “not a biologist””
Hmmm, to be fair, those are some serious hardball questions. /s
She wouldn’t be sitting there if she wasn’t carrying water for the agenda.