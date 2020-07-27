KFC 3D Prints “Chicken Nuggets,” Bill Gates’ “Breastmilk,” & Transhumanist Future of Food


Ice Age Farmer
9 hours ago
KFC’s 3D printed chicken nuggets and Bill Gates’ cell-cultured breastmilk are more than a gross novelty — they herald the unveiling of synthetic, lab-grown foods as a replacement of traditional agriculture, and a total takeover of our food supply by the technocratic transhumanists that seek total control. Christian explains why this is a significant inflection point in the devolution of our food. Spread the word and start growing food and raising animals today!

