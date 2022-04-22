KILLING THE YOUNG: Millennials, Gen X and Gen Z experience record 84% excess mortality in fall of 2021, after vaccine mandates were rolled out

Natural News – by Lance D Johnson

In the Fall of 2021, jobs, education opportunities and entire careers were on the line, as governments, corporations, colleges, hospitals and other institutions implemented multiple vaccine mandates. These punitive, discriminatory vaccine mandates were rolled out illegally, in violation of personal beliefs and body autonomy rights. By the time these “life-saving” vaccines were forcefully rolled out, they had a REVERSE effect on mortality. From September to December 2021, the vaccine mandates rapidly increased EXCESS mortality rates for Gen X (ages 40-55), Gen Z, and Millennials (ages 25 to 40).

According to mortality data from the fall of 2021, the Millennial generation experienced a staggering 84% increase in excess mortality after the vaccines were rolled out. Further spikes in excess death were observed after the mandatory boosters shots were enforced. Blackrock portfolio manager, Edward Dowd, said this is the “worst-ever excess mortality…in history.”

Democide is happening right before our eyes

A study from John Hopkins University analyzed monthly data on U.S deaths from 1999 to 2021. The federal government’s initial “14 days to flatten the curve” turned into years of ongoing, escalating medical tyranny. Oppressive hospital protocols were used to separate families, automate nursing protocol, and deprive patients of advocacy and informed consent. Viable treatments were withheld. Financial incentives drove hospital systems to sedate and ventilate patients to their death. Various anti-virals and immune system modulating protocols were censored, as Remdesivir was forced onto patients, shutting down vital organs. But all of this medical malfeasance was coded as “covid-19” – creating further, misguided hysteria.

During March of 2020, the notorious “first wave” of hospitalizations and deaths paled in comparison to future waves of hospitalizations and deaths. After mask mandates, contact tracing and quarantines became the “new normal” by the Fall of 2020, fatality rates skyrocketed anyway, as deaths peaked in January of 2021.

The next wave of death occurred primarily in younger adults, between August and December of 2021, after vaccines were forced onto them by their governments, employers and administrators. This wave of death in young adults was unprecedented, for they had survived over a year and half of a “global pandemic.”

A similar wave of excess death in young generations followed the covid-19 booster push in January and February of 2022. The 84% excess mortality is greater than the total number of lives lost during the entire Vietnam War. In one year, covid-19 vaccines and booster shots markedly increased excess mortality in young adults, at rates unthinkable.

Medical fraud is routinely used to deceive the population into taking harmful vaccines

The paper shows peculiar data points, like how respiratory disease fatalities for those 85 and up plummeted during the initial lockdowns, only to be replaced by “covid-19 deaths.” Respiratory deaths from influenza and pneumonia were drastically lower for the elderly during the “first wave” of covid-19 in April of 2020. Respiratory diseases categorically fell to 7.4% of all deaths in 2020 and down to 6.6% of all deaths in 2021. To put this in perspective, death by respiratory disease had hovered between 8.8% and 9.3% since 1999. A new, lucrative disease name (covid-19) had replaced what was once considered pneumonia and influenza.

The author of the paper noted that “COVID-19 deaths numbers were overstated” and “all these deaths would have found a home in other cause of death categories” if a new diagnostic category called COVID-19 had not been created for hospitals to profit from. Death from heart disease, cancer and cerebrovascular disorders also fell statistically during the initial lock downs. These deaths were recorded as covid-19, thanks to reliance on fraudulent PCR tests that were never intended to diagnose a single infectious disease.

This medical fraud drove the general population into giving up their rights, as more than half of all Americans lined up to take multiple rounds of experimental, gene-altering poisons. Government-imposed mandates ensnared many, forcing populations to live in a state of paranoia and lock down, until they were inoculated, then sickened, disabled, and/or killed by this false savior and its never-ending threat of boosters and government subservience. Because excess death of young people coincide with vaccine mandates, and medical authorities routinely sweep the atrocity under the rug, it has become abundantly clear: We are living through a modern day Holocaust.

