Kinda makes you think

It’s really something how amidst shutdowns and isolation stopping people from making a living or being able to pay Bill’s, mortgages, etc, the kind hearted government scrambles to find a way to give loans, “loans”, and “deferred” payments to ride out what they’re calling a major crisis and pandemic but had no trouble finding about 20 billion a year to Israel and on top of that, 30 billion extra over the next 10 years written into law that can not be challenged, stopped or even so much as questioned.

Kinda makes you think.