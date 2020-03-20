It’s really something how amidst shutdowns and isolation stopping people from making a living or being able to pay Bill’s, mortgages, etc, the kind hearted government scrambles to find a way to give loans, “loans”, and “deferred” payments to ride out what they’re calling a major crisis and pandemic but had no trouble finding about 20 billion a year to Israel and on top of that, 30 billion extra over the next 10 years written into law that can not be challenged, stopped or even so much as questioned.
Kinda makes you think.
6 thoughts on “Kinda makes you think”
Exactly!!!!!!!!!!!!
Well said. I gave up trying to think it through because there is no logical answer.
“… had no trouble finding about 20 billion a year to Israel and on top of that, 30 billion extra over the next 10 years written into law that can not be challenged, stopped or even so much as questioned.”
Actually not only can they be questioned, they can be held accountable and charged with crimes including misapprehension of funds – makes them personally responsible. Here is a list of what those who serve within our governments are allowed to spend money on – yes, it is in writing within the US Constitution, and it is not giving money to foreign governments and foreign entities.
(start quote)
Publius Huldah: “In a nutshell, our Constitution authorizes the federal government to handle the following objects for the Country at Large:
• Military defense, international commerce & relations;
• Control immigration & naturalization of new citizens;
• Domestically, to create a uniform commercial system:
– weights & measures,
– patents & copyrights,
– money based on gold & silver,
– bankruptcy laws,
– mail delivery & some road building; and
• With some of the amendments, secure certain civil rights.
As stated in the 10th Amendment, all others powers are reserved by the States OR The People…. [from what I know neither the states nor the American people authorized anything beyond what is on that list.]
What would our Country’s financial condition be if WE THE PEOPLE had enforced the enumerated powers on Congress? It is the enumerated powers which list the objects on which Congress may appropriate funds:
• immigration office (Art. I, §8, cl.4)
• mint (Art. I, §8, cl. 5)
• Attorney General (Art. I, §8, cl. 6)
• post offices & post roads (Art. I, §8, cl. 7)
• patent & copyright office (Art. I, §8, cl. 8)
• federal courts (Art. I, §8, cl. 9)
• military (Art. I, §8, cls. 11-16)
• the civil list (Art. I, §6, cl.1)
• [and other objects listed in various other articles, sections, & clauses]
Do you get the idea? The Constitution itemizes what Congress is permitted to spend money on. See also the two geographical areas over which Congress was delegated “general legislative powers”: Art. I, §8, next to last clause, & Art. IV, §3, cl. 2. (end quote)
This son of a bitch, Cal, has been kicked off of this site, but as is the way of the government agent he had another email planted so he could jump back on at a crucial moment.
His job is to push that CONstitution that never was as a legitimate authority and the supreme law of this land.
That CONstitution is not the supreme law of this land. It was never ratified by the people, nor any elected representative of the people.
Tell you what, you phony little prick, all the authority we need to shut down this fraudulent unlawful United States Corporation, we already have, and it is our duty to enforce that absolute supreme ratified law, The Bill of Rights.
As for your CONstitution, you can take the mother f-ker and shove it right up your shill ass.
Cal may be popping in again, people. I’ve gotten rid of this planted email, but I’m sure as a good corporate agent, he may have others. He will never come back here to look at the responses because his job is to plant the propaganda and move on to the next site.
Cal, or whatever your real name is, when our law is reinstated and our common law authority reinstated, you are going to face the real f-king law of this land. You will be charged with sedition and treason and when your actions and the fact that you are working with the enemy are proven in the common law court, you will be hung by your f-king neck with that CONstitution that never was shoved up your f-king ass.
Bravo!! Lol, I dont think this guy understood my “can not be stopped challenged or questioned ” remark. F***ing shills!
http://www.realjewnews.com/?p=1431