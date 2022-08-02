Kirby Says U.S. Doesn’t ‘Support Taiwan Independence’ as China Threatens Pelosi ahead of Expected Taiwan Trip

Yahoo News

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Monday that the U.S. does not “support Taiwan independence,” amid heightened threats from China about Nancy Pelosi’s reported trip to the island.

“Nothing has changed about our ‘One China Policy,’” Kirby said. “We have repeatedly said that we oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side. We have said that we do not support Taiwan independence, and we have said that we expect cross-straight differences to be resolved by peaceful means.”

President Joe Biden issued a similar statement to Chinese president Xi Jinping on Thursday, saying the U.S. stands firmly behind its “One China Policy.”

Chinese foreign minister Zhao Lijian has issued repeated, direct threats to Pelosi and the U.S. telling her to not visit Taiwan, saying China would take “resolute responses and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Kirby said China has been escalating its military presence in the region, conducting a “live fire exercise” over the weekend.

“China appears to be positioning itself to potentially take further steps in the coming days and, perhaps, over longer time horizons,” Kirby added, noting the potential steps from China could include military provocations, “operations that break historical norms,” air or naval activities, and military exercises.

The Chinese military posted a video Monday showing the military conducting exercises with warships and fighter planes and sending missiles into the sky.

Pelosi, who third in line for the presidency after Biden and Kamala Harris, would be the highest-ranking official to visit Taiwan since former speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.

Pelosi’s office confirmed Sunday that she would be leading a delegation to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan. Her office did not say whether she would be visiting Taiwan, however, two sources briefed on the matter, told Reuters that she is “set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday.”

Kirby said Pelosi can make her own decisions about the trip and that “Congress is an independent branch of government.” Biden has not issued a public statement condemning her trip, saying “the military thinks [the trip is] not a good idea right now.”

https://www.yahoo.com/news/kirby-says-u-doesn-t-193835830.html