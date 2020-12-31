Kissing banned on NYE. The elites are just pissing themselves laughing at us now. pic.twitter.com/IFuWL76wsS
— Garbage Human (@GarbyJooman3) December 28, 2020
Posted: December 31, 2020
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Kissing banned on NYE. The elites are just pissing themselves laughing at us now. pic.twitter.com/IFuWL76wsS
— Garbage Human (@GarbyJooman3) December 28, 2020
4 thoughts on “Kissing banned on New Year’s Eve”
“The elites are just pissing themselves laughing at us now”
They’re only laughing at those who are stupid enough to comply, twit.
how much more of this shit? Soon, chop off your middle finger…
POG MO THOIN!
When you allow your “leaders” to disarm you, they have no problem shoving a ludicrous sized tyrannical dildo straight up your ass!