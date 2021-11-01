Klaus Schwab: “…as long as not everybody is vaccinated, nobody will be safe.”
— Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 31, 2021
One thought on “Klaus Schwab: “…as long as not everybody is vaccinated, nobody will be safe.””
Fck you
your compliance is a threat to my Freedom