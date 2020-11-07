Jun 29, 2017
Please watch: “Shut Up & Dribble, Comrade” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pC7j8… –~– This will be a long series of going into the enemies of the people. In this installment of “Know Thy Enemy” we will show part 1 of the Fabian Society and the London School of Economics. These people are Marxists, globalists and believe in multiculturalism.
The Fabian Society was founded in 1884 and is Britian’s oldest political think tank and they work exclusively for the left’s purposes. They push propaganda. Their crest is literally a wolf in sheep’s clothing which should tell you all you need to know about them. They also utilize strategies from Quintus Fabius Maximus, the man the society is named after, that involves a war of attrition, indirect funding of organizations, influencing, propaganda and smear tactics.
One thought on “Know Thy Enemy: The Fabian Society, Part 1”
Good video, thanks.