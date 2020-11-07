Know Thy Enemy: The Fabian Society, Part 1





Jun 29, 2017

Please watch: “Shut Up & Dribble, Comrade” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pC7j8… –~– This will be a long series of going into the enemies of the people. In this installment of “Know Thy Enemy” we will show part 1 of the Fabian Society and the London School of Economics. These people are Marxists, globalists and believe in multiculturalism.