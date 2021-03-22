Krispy Kreme Is Giving COVID-Vaccinated Customers Free Doughnuts—For a Year

Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts to anyone who shows their COVID-19 vaccine card. For a year.

Starting March 22, all you need is a COVID-19 vaccination card (stickers don’t count!) to get one free Original Glazed doughnut from a participating retailer. According to the company’s promotions page, the rules are simple and straightforward: You have to show your own vaccination card, you can’t redeem on someone else’s behalf, and the limit is one per customer per day. And don’t worry: Since the vaccine card contains sensitive medical information, the employees won’t be documenting anything. Of course, that then allows people to take advantage of this offer by hitting up multiple Krispy Kremes in a day, but I digress. (Don’t be that person!)

The qualifying vaccines at the moment are the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson shots, and you only need to have received your first dose (if it’s a two-dose vaccination) to participate. If you choose not to get the vaccine, Krispy Kreme is still offering goodies for a limited period of time.

“We understand that choosing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is a highly personal decision,” Krispy Kreme’s website reads. “We advise all employees and guests to consult with their healthcare provider regarding whether to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination and which vaccine to receive after reviewing the available information. If you have made the personal decision to not receive the COVID vaccine, please visit us on Mondays, 3/29/21 – 5/24/21, to receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut and a medium brewed coffee to get your week off to a good start.”

For those who are vaccinated, the offer extends through the end of 2021. And while this isn’t in the official rules, we must insist that everyone snagging their free doughnut mask up, tip well, and be so, so courteous to the Krispy Kreme employees. You doughnut wanna be a jerk.

