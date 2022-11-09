Kyle Boehm Stripped Of Polaris Title After Alleged Holocaust Denial Comments

Jits Magazine – by Ian Rolo

Kyle Boehm has just been stripped of his Polaris Heavyweight world title as a result of recent comments that he’s made, allegedly pertaining to holocaust denial. Boehm originally won the title at Polaris 20: Squads 3 when he fought Silviu Nastasa in the event’s superfight for the vacant belt and finished him with a heelhook early in the match. The promotion revealed the news that Boehm was going to be stripped of the title as a result of recent comments on social media in a story that was uploaded to their official Instagram account, although they were actually pretty cryptic about the nature of the comments that he made:

After doing some digging, it appears as though the stripping has actually come as a result of a comment that Boehm made on a recent Instagram post by long-time NBA player Kyrie Irving. Irving has come under fire recently for sharing a documentary entitled ‘Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America’ to both his official Twitter and Instagram accounts. The documentary has been heavily criticised due to its alleged antisemitic nature, most notably the fact that it denies the holocaust. Irving was questioned about this and he decided to double down on the documentary, making the following comment at a press conference:

“I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”

This resulted in Irving being suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for at least five NBA games, in turn prompting him to make a formal apology on his official Instagram account:

This is where Kyle Boehm has entered the entire holocaust denial issue that Irving has been embroiled in, as he left the following comments on the above post:

This isn’t the first time that Tenth Planet black belt Kyle Boehm has found himself in hot water, as he recently accused John Danaher’s students of engaging in match-fixing practices when they met each other in competition. While that generated a reasonable amount of controversy, it’s not even in the same league as the latest comment to come from his social media account.

