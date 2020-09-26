Kyle Rittenhouse, Charged With Killing 2 in Kenosha, to Challenge Extradition to Wisconsin

NBC 5

An attorney for the 17-year-old from Illinois charged in shootings that left two people dead and a third wounded last month during unrest in Kenosha said in a hearing on Friday that they planned to challenge the teen’s extradition to Wisconsin.

Kyle Rittenhouse, from the Chicago suburb of Antioch, is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide, among others, following the Aug. 25 shooting, which took place just days after a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back.

During Friday’s hearing, Rittenhouse’s attorney John Pierce said the defense team planned to challenge the extradition by writ of habeas corpus. A judge ruled that the next hearing would be on Oct. 9 with all pleadings due by the day before.

Rittenhouse’s attorney also requested to bring a laptop into the juvenile detention center where the teen is being held, a request that the judge asked be submitted in a written motion.

A judge had agreed in a previous hearing on Aug. 28 to delay the extradition hearing by a month per a request from Rittenhouse’s attorneys.

