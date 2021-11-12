Posted: November 12, 2021 Categories: Videos Kyle Rittenhouse did the right thing pt 2 thoughtprocess Nov 12, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
5 thoughts on “Kyle Rittenhouse did the right thing pt 2”
excellent, brother
Thank you!
Re: “Their psy-op is for you to think that you should sit there and to nothing.”
Thanks Jamal. Such an important point.
And rounding it out a bit:
https://gab.com/LanceMigliaccio/posts/107261537462556202
.
“do” nothing. Grrrr….
.
Lol, thanks Galen