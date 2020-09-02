Kyle Rittenhouse VS. Portland Shooter – Self Defense Or Murder?





Aug 31, 2020

There have been two shootings in the past half a week that are getting a lot of attention.

One was in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the other was in Portland, Oregon.

There are many arguments about whether the shootings were self defense.

In this video, I break down both shootings, and show you the truth about them, which the Mainstream Media won’t show you.