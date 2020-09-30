Kyle R*ttenhouse Lawyer Claims He Will Sue Joe Biden “Successfully” After Campaign Calls Kyle A White Supremacist

Lin Wood, the attorney that successfully represented Nicholas Sandmann, Richard Jewell and many others has tweeted that he will now sue Joe Biden for defamation.

Yes it is. The only thing that saves Chris Wallace is that he did not use Kyle’s name or likeness. @JoeBiden & his campaign recklessly did. Meets the “of and concerning” requirement of libel law. Joe is going to be sued. Successfully.https://t.co/n1qBiDj6no https://t.co/Pp8OQaAm9W — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

In fact, Wood went on an absolute tweet storm defending Rittenhouse and warning Joe Biden about impending doom.

Biden/Harris Campaign & @JoeBiden only needed to spend 11 minutes to know their accusations against Kyle Rittenhouse were blatantly false PRIOR to publication of video falsely accusing Kyle. See you in court, Joe. That is a promise. I keep my promises. https://t.co/ZWmr0Bvdoa — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

Formal demand for public retraction is being prepared for Biden/Harris Campaign on behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse. I also hereby demand that @JoeBiden immediately retract his false accusation that Kyle is a white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/GrZyE8nI7Z — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

Biden video identifies Kyle Rittenhouse as Wallace condemns white supremacists & militia members for adding to violence in Kenosha. Biden has forgotten @N1ckSandmann & his lawsuits against CNN & WaPo. I am going to remind him.@realDonaldTrump is not Biden’s biggest problem. https://t.co/xnJ3o63yyF — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

On behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse, I shall sue @JoeBiden & Biden/Harris Campaign for libel. I am partisan in 20/20 supporting @realDonaldTrump. I am non-partisan trial lawyer who aggressively pursues truth to achieve justice. Put in your hearing aid, Joe. You will hear footsteps. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

Don’t forget NickBook & SandTweet. Between @N1ckSandmann & Kyle Rittenhouse, @ToddMcMurtry & I are going to have a busy 2021 changing the face of social media. And so much for my plan to semi-retire. It’s okay though, I would have been miserable. I love being in the arena. https://t.co/9zZFUizkFy — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

Busy day! Pleased to announce that @ToddMcMurtry & @RonColeman will be joining my legal team in pursuing libel case for Kyle Rittenhouse against Joe Biden & his campaign. No need to turn up hearing aide, Joe. You can easily hear footsteps of army for justice coming to visit you. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

There are even more tweets than this. Wood is probably still firing off tweets. It. Is. Glorious.

The rest of Twitter has begun to chime in as well. Scott Adams, the creator of the “Dilbert” comic said this:

Looks like Biden found a way to turn his advantage into a major blunder. https://t.co/RZoph8RdcS — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 30, 2020

It is true. President Trump was asked to disavow “white supremacists” and at best he sort of did. It is a common strategy for dishonest media leftists like Fox’s own Chris Wallace to ask the President to disavow something that has no relevance at all.

It’s like asking the President to get on his knees for no gosh darn good reason and expecting him to do it. Most of us would. But not our President.

The mob hates it when Trump won’t bow. What they’ll hate more is when Lin Wood keeps suing their near and dear protectors: mainstream media and the social media goons that won’t even let you say kyle’s name.

Hopefully Wood sues Biden ASAP. It is time we all stand up for truth, even if it means we are called the worst of names. It is the least we can do, as the greatest country on this side of heaven is at stake.

