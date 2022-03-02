L.A. Religious Education Congress To Require Full Vax & Mask

NoMask Info

The infamous ‘Catholic’ “2022 Los Angeles Religious Education Congress,” which for years has been known to host a gaggle of modernists, dissidents and perverts, will require proof of vaccination and mandatory face masks for all in-person attendees.

The event will be held March 17-20 at the Anaheim Convention Center. (Which is not in Los Angeles or even L.A. County)

The registration page states “All in-person participants must be fully vaccinated, show proof of vaccination with their identification, and wear a well-fitting face mask covering both the nose and mouth while indoors.” https://recongress.org/registration-1

Oddly, the event website does not seem to list any itinerary of speakers or events, at least not easily found on their site or menu.

Their ‘On-Site COVID Protocol’ page further details:

“RECongress is committed to the health and safety of all participants. We will continue to update our website with all COVID related requirements for RECongress 2022.

All participants attending the Los Angeles Religious Education Congress in-person, must comply with the following:

Be fully vaccinated. As defined by the CDC, you are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after completion of a two-dose mRNA series or one dose of a Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine. Agree to provide your vaccination record (card or electronic verification) Agree to provide photo identification. While indoors, properly wear a face mask that covers both the nose and mouth.

We look forward to seeing you in person!

Upon arrival, all registered participants must follow the COVID protocol process as follows:

Begin at the Convention Center North Building (the building directly across from the Arena). Station One: Present your vaccination verification and photo identification along with your mailed tickets or barcode.

Station Two: Receive a wristband to be worn all weekend. Station Three: Collect your participant bag, which includes your lanyard and Program Book. Enter the Convention Center through the glass doors – you will need to show your wristband for entry. https://recongress.org/registration-1

https://nofacemask.blogspot.com/2022/03/la-religious-education-congress-to.html