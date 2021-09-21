New: LA County Department of Public Health tells me that the mask-less Emmys were not in violation of the county's mask mandate because "exceptions are made for film, television, and music productions” since “additional safety modifications” are made for such events. pic.twitter.com/6S105zYjbJ
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 20, 2021
Posted: September 21, 2021
Categories: Pics
One thought on “LA County Department of Public Health: Emmys were not in violation of the county’s mask mandate”
Wow, so you can get an “Indulgence” from our masters… you see…. just need to belong to the right clique…. !
So naked man, all of this…!!