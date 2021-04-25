LA County Sheriff Going Home to Home Forcibly Injecting Handicapped Adults and Children with COVID-19 Shots Against Their Will

by Brian Shilhavy

On January 7, 2021, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva put “Operation Homebound” into motion.

It is allegedly a program designed to vaccinate “the most underrepresented, homebound, and underserved disabled residents in our communities, including those experiencing homelessness.”

The program is currently on hold due to the J&J shots, the only “single dose” COVID-19 “vaccines” available, being paused by the FDA temporarily due to fatal blood clots.

A disturbing video has surfaced of the program in action, where mentally disabled adults and children try to resist the shots, but are held down and forcibly injected anyway.

These are non-FDA approved shots only issued emergency use authorization, with a higher-than-normal rate of reported side effects and deaths.

The FDA guidelines for these experimental shots clearly state that they are voluntary.

So how is what has happened and likely to continue to happen in LA County and probably other communities around the U.S. any different than what the Nazi German doctors did during WWII by using experimental drugs on helpless people without their consent, such as those mentally challenged or handicapped?

Those doctors were convicted for war crimes at the Nuremburg Trials, and many of them were executed.

The LA County Sheriff’s department states on their “Operation Homebound” page:

We are administering the Johnson & Johnson (1 shot only) vaccine utilizing our deputy sheriff personnel who are certified paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

If these deputy sheriffs are certified as emergency medical technicians, then why are they showing up at residences fully armed and wearing military-like uniforms?

