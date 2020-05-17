LA explosion: Huge blast at hash oil warehouse injures 11 firefighters

Eleven firefighters were injured in a large explosion at a warehouse in Los Angeles, the city’s fire department has said.

Fire crews were called to the building, which is used by a hash oil manufacturer, after a fire had been reported.

We are on scene at this major fire emergency in Downtown LA, that resulted in an explosion and mayday call, with initial reports of several firefighters injured. Please keep our brave @LAFD firefighters in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/5pW6lk2Tjl — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 17, 2020

“One significant explosion” then occurred at the complex in the city’s Toy District at about 6.30pm on Saturday evening, according to Los Angeles Fire Department captain Erik Scott.

Mr Scott estimated that the firefighters who were inside had to leave the building through a wall of flames 30 ft high and wide, while those on the roof had to come down a ladder covered in fire.

He said it was “one of the worst scenes” he had witnessed, adding that the crew members had to remove their burned protective equipment and helmets which had melted.

Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angeles, said the 11 injured firefighters are currently in a stable condition.

He tweeted: “All of them are being treated for their injuries and in stable condition at this time. Our hearts go out to their loved ones and fellow first responders.”

As the fire spread to a few neighbouring buildings, more than 200 firefighters arrived to help put it out.

The fire department said the fire was extinguished in less than two hours.

Mr Scott said the warehouse is used by SmokeTokes, which he called a manufacturer of “butane honey oil”.

Hash oil, which is produced by using the highly-flammable gas butane to extract the chemical THC from cannabis plants, features in a range of products such as vape pens, waxes and edibles.

SmokeTokes markets products including “puff bars”, vaporisers and “torches and butane” on its website.

