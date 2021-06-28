La Quinta Columna: Analysis of vaccination vial confirms presence of graphene nanoparticles

In program No. 63, La Quinta Columna (biostatistician Ricardo Delgado and Dr. José Luis Sevillano) shared some of the many photographs of the analyses that the team of researchers with whom they work have obtained after subjecting the substance to different techniques to determine each of its components.

As promised, they have delivered; the results are mind-blowing. Their theories about the presence of graphene oxide in the vials have been confirmed: there is definitely graphene oxide in the vials. All the suspicions they had about it have been allayed.

This program has been, perhaps, the most important to date due to the amount of information and evidence presented.

During the transmission, Ricardo Delgado clarified the following: “First of all, we are not saying that we are anti-vaccine. The problem is that this is not a vaccine, this is a dose of graphene to a person.“

As always, Orwell City has selected the key moments of the program along with the explanations given by La Quinta Columna.

