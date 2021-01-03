LA ‘Super-Spreader Task Force’ detains over 900, arrests and fines nearly 100 revelers during NYE raids

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department cracked down on New Year’s Eve parties by deploying its “Super-Spreader Task Force.” The strict clampdown resulted in hundreds of partygoers being detained, arrested, and fined.

The Superspreader Task Force was comprised of “hundreds of detectives, patrol deputies, and Specialized Response Teams.” The coronavirus lockdown enforcers crashed five large NYE parties in Los Angeles, Malibu, Hawthorne, and Pomona. The “illegal” celebrations were held in speakeasy locations such as upscale homes, vacant warehouses, a DoubleTree hotel, and shuttered businesses.

*COVID PARTY ALERT* Influencers hosted & attended HUGE Covid Super Spreader events all over Los Angeles. The DripCr… https://t.co/XeLN79ZrlJ — Def Noodles (@Def Noodles)1609558250.0

Los Angeles news station KTTV-TV was on the scene on many of the parties that were broken up by police. Based on the footage, most of the offenders appeared to be in their late teens and early 20s.

