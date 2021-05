LADY *ARRESTED* AT SCHOOL BOARD MEETING IN PLAISTOW, NH/CORRUPT POLICE DEPARTMENT





May 21, 2021

ON 05/20/21 THERE WAS A SCHOOL BOARD MEETING THAT WAS TAKING PLACE AT THE TIMBERLANE REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL IN PLAISTOW, NH. THE SCHOOL BOARD SHUT DOWN THE PUBLIC MEETING REGARDING THE SCHOOLS MASK GUIDELINES BECAUSE SOME PARENTS WERE NOT FOLLOWING POLICY FOR WEARING MASK IN A PUBLIC BUILDING, WHICH IS ONLY FOR FACULTY AND STUDENTS.

A YOUNG SUNDAY SCHOOL TEACHER WAS ARRESTED UNLAWFULLY FOR DISORDERLY CONDUCT BY SERGEANT PORTER OF THE PLAISTOW, NH POLICE DEPARTMENT. SHE WAS ATTENDING THE BOARD MEETING WITH SEVERAL OTHER PARENTS ON THIS DAY WHILE ALSO EXERCISING THEIR RIGHTS TO ASSEMBLE AT A PUBLIC MEETING.

I SPOKE WITH ANOTHER YOUNG LADY WHO’S MOTHER WAS UNLAWFULLY ARRESTED AND SUPPORTED THEM BOTH BY GOING TO THE POLICE DEPARTMENT AND CONTINUE COVERAGE OF THIS INCIDENT.

I SPOKE BRIEFLY WITH SERGEANT PORTER REGARDING THE INCIDENT IN WHICH HE HAD NO COMMENTS. THEY KNOW THEY SCREWED UP BUT ALSO DON’T CARE AS THEIR POLICE CHIEF IS UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR ASSAULTING HIS POLICE OFFICERS IN EARLY MAY OF THIS YEAR.