Land of Opportunity? Many Pregnant Women Now Crossing the Border into the U.S. to Sell Their Babies

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

Owen Shroyer of Infowars.com documents dozens of pregnant illegal immigrants in downtown McAllen, Texas who caravan to the corrupt and complicit Rio Grande Valley Catholic Charity in the dark of night to avoid being caught for their criminal activity.

And here’s a video report about these women being put on planes after they are processed at the border.

As we have reported many times here at Health Impact News, and especially on our MedicalKidnap.com website, the buying and selling of babies and children is one of the most lucrative businesses in the world.

These pregnant mothers were obviously offered a large sum of money to bring their child to full term and sell them in the U.S., the #1 destination for child trafficking in the world.

Many of them were probably also enticed with stories about how their child will grow up in a rich home in the U.S. and have full U.S. citizenship for being born in the U.S.

Some are giving up their babies through coercion and force, because their “handlers” struck a deal with someone who has control over the mother.

But one thing is certain: once their child is born and processed into the U.S. Child Welfare system, they will have NO control over what happens to their baby. That decision will be made by others, and the baby will be placed wherever the money trail leads.

Some may actually be adopted out to rich people who can afford them, primarily adults who are infertile and cannot conceive their own children, including homosexual couples.

These children will be the most fortunate ones, if they actually end up with a family who wants to have children only because they cannot have their own biological children.

But the vast majority will be used for sexual trafficking, pornographic videos, or worse.

Some will be used for drug research, such as the booming market for “young blood” and drugs derived from the blood “harvested” from babies and young children. See:

Others will be murdered for body parts, either while they are still in their mother’s womb, or in the early years after they are born.

And this includes the manufacturing of vaccines. See:

As immoral as the buying and selling of body parts of young children is, much of it is “legal” in the U.S. if it is used for drug research.

A recent report published by Judicial Watch last week revealed that the U.S. FDA is actually buying body parts from aborted babies as old as 24 weeks.

Yes, the same FDA that is telling you that the COVID experimental “vaccines” are safe and effective.

Edie Heipel of The Federalist reported:

Last week, legal accountability group Judicial Watch dropped a bombshell: a nearly 600-page report proving the U.S. government has been buying and trafficking “fresh” aborted baby body parts. These body parts, purchased by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to “humanize” mice and test biologic drugs in scientific experiments, came from babies up to 24-weeks-old gestation, just weeks from being born. While Americans may be used to hearing pro-lifers beat the warning drum on abortion groups harvesting baby bodies and selling them for research, (who hasn’t heard of the lawsuit against David Daleiden, who exposed Planned Parenthood haggling over baby lungs and livers at dinner parties?) this time, the U.S. government was the one trafficking baby parts. Recent emails uncovered by Judicial Watch between FDA employees and the California-based Advanced Bioscience Resources (ABR) prove the agency spent tens of thousands of dollars buying aborted babies for unethical scientific experiments between 2012 and 2018. This is not the first time ABR has been in the spotlight, as the company was under congressional investigation for its long-standing involvement in fetal tissue trafficking. One of the oldest fetal tissue procurement firms, the company makes millions every year by harvesting organs like lungs, livers, eyeballs, and brains from aborted babies and re-selling them at a profit. Emails between FDA officials and ABR employees reveal disturbing conversations as they collaborate to buy and sell aborted fetuses. Records indicate ABR was paid $12,000 upfront per baby, some survivable out of the womb, between the gestational age of 16-24 weeks. Most purchases are for intact thymuses and livers shipped “Fresh; on wet ice.” With the callousness of picking a cut of meat from a butcher shop, an FDA doctor requests tissue samples be procured from a baby boy, as they claim “It is strongly preferred to have a male fetus if at all possible … [but] undetermined sex or female is better than no tissue.” Even more appalling is an ABR employee complaining about the difficulty of identifying the sex of aborted babies. “We only check external genitalia and if it’s not there … we have no way of telling.” The fact techs are unable to identify the sex of aborted babies is no surprise to those familiar with the barbaric nature of abortion procedures, which require clinic staff to piece together mangled remains of babies after their limbs and organs are torn apart. As if these casual orders weren’t horrific enough, more emails confirm that the FDA bought organs of babies who were aborted well after 20 weeks gestation, after the time a baby usually can survive outside the womb. If nothing else, this confirms the reality of late-term abortionsin the United States, which pro-abortion cheerleaders have denied for decades. When an ABR employee reassured the FDA they were working with doctors who performed late-term abortions, he admitted some tissue was unusable from a procedure that injects a poison called digoxin into the baby, destroying its cells and tissues. Once the chemical has done its work, an intact, dead baby is delivered. This method makes fetal tissue specimens unusable in experiments; with digoxin off the table, the likelihood partial-birth abortions were used is sickeningly high. These conversations should shock even those who are pro-abortion, most of whom believe in significant term restrictions. Babies at this level of development possess all characteristics necessary for surviving life outside the womb and premature children born as young as 21 weeks go on to lead healthy, thriving lives.

Read the full article at The Federalist.

However, babies carried to full term and then turned over to child traffickers fetch a far greater price, and this is why so many pregnant women are now coming across the border.

Many of these babies will live with foster parents first, until they reach the age of 4 or 5, then they will be sexually trafficked, or murdered outright for their body parts.

This gruesome industry was documented in Europe by Polish film producer, Patryk Vega, and his documentary, Eyes of the Devil. See:

If you choose to watch this documentary, be forewarned that it will probably change your outlook on life forever, and you could suffer severe emotional trauma.

Foster Care System Needed to House Children who are Trafficked

Children without their parents are now streaming across the border so fast, that it is putting pressure on the foster care system, which is needed to house all these children.

As we reported a few weeks ago, foster parents in California were speaking out and stating that they were being asked to house up to 26 children and even more, to handle the traffic of children coming across the border. See:

In addition to foster parents, “group homes” run by corporations who get lucrative government contracts to house these children, are also a destination for many of these children, especially the older ones, and many of these corporations, including religious non-profit organizations, have a long history of sexually abusing or trafficking the children they house. See:

And since I have started writing this article, independent journalist Whitney Webb, writing for Unlimited Hangout, has just published an article reporting that thousands of children coming across the border are being put in “overflow facilities” on U.S. military bases in California and Texas.

The Biden administration is now housing unaccompanied migrant children on military bases in Texas and California. Some of these bases have been plagued for years by record sexual abuse claims, one with the highest in the nation. All of them suffer from dangerous environmental contamination. (Full story.)

This is one of the worst places for children without parents to be put, as child predators run rampant in the military.

