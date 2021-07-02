LAPD Female Bomb Squad Blows Up Neighborhood, PD Said She Did Right

ThinkLikeACop

July 1st, 2021.

You just can’t make this stuff up. Govt (Lapd, ATF) show up take fireworks from Pesky Citizen then Blows up the Neighborhood Injuring 17 people and then tell Press, they did everything right. smh

Remember this is same Gov that tells you only they should have Guns because they are trained and you don’t need guns.

Here is link to footage I used:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8GWJZ4jlCw