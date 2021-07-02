July 1st, 2021.
You just can’t make this stuff up. Govt (Lapd, ATF) show up take fireworks from Pesky Citizen then Blows up the Neighborhood Injuring 17 people and then tell Press, they did everything right. smh
Remember this is same Gov that tells you only they should have Guns because they are trained and you don’t need guns.
Here is link to footage I used:
2 thoughts on “LAPD Female Bomb Squad Blows Up Neighborhood, PD Said She Did Right”
brought to you buy the ones enforcing unlawful , and against our bill of rights : restrictions on freedom
inept, bumbling fcktards
