Large-Scale Israeli Attack Rocks Damascus, Multiple Impact Sites Burning

Extensive Israeli airstrikes targeting Syria are underway in the overnight hours local time, with major strikes unleashed in and around Damascus, as well as reports of attacks near Homs, according to Syrian media.

Residents in the capital are reporting the ground and windows shaking, in what by many accounts is looking like the the most large-scale attack in many months.

Multiple targets struck and burning in Damascus after reported Israeli airstrikes in Syria

Syrian anti-air defense systems are reported active over Damascus, with social media footage appearing to show some initial intercepts of inbound missiles.

Arabic media reports a strike range extending from the Qalamoun Mountain region, which links Lebanon and Syria, with reports of attacks near Damascus International Airport as well as Mezzeh military airpot, according to regional Al-Masdar News.

Syrian state SANA is confirming the assault…

Prior to the most recent previous Tuesday night Israeli attack on targets in southern Syria, Israeli airstrikes had ceased for the better part of the month.

Before July, throughout much of the year into last year Israeli operations over Syria had been almost weekly.

Earlier in the day Thursday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah gave a speech warning Israel and the United States not to interfere with an impending Iranian fuel shipment, as Lebanon is in the grips of a severe fuel and electricity shortage.

