Latest count puts Texas coronavirus cases at 63. Here’s where they are.

Texas Tribune

The new coronavirus continues popping up throughout Texas and at least 63 people have now tested positive, according to the latest statewide figures released Saturday.

There are cases in each of the state’s five largest urban areas, though the virus has now also appeared in counties spanning from East Texas to the Gulf Coast. This table shows county of residence for patients — they may be undergoing treatment in another part of the state.

<noscript><iframe src="https://graphics.texastribune.org/graphics/tx-coronavirus-cases-2020-03/" width="100%" height="870" frameborder="0" marginheight="0" scrolling="no" sandbox="allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation" data-mce-fragment="1"></noscript>

Updated figured released Saturday evening now include two new cases reported in Brazoria County, which is now the third place in Texas where officials suspect community spread, which is how health officials classify cases when they don’t know how a patient was infected. In most Texas cases so far, patients had known contact with an infected person or traveled from an area where the virus is prevalent.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is releasing statewide data daily, so the agency’s figures may lag behind individual county totals that local officials are tracking in their areas. The number of known cases is also potentially limited by the availability of tests.

The Houston area and North Texas remain the hardest hit regions with 24 and 16 cases, respectively. Those areas have also had at least one instance each of community spread.

It’s not limited to the state’s metro areas, though. Cases have emerged in Gregg and Smith counties in East Texas and Bell county outside if the Austin area.

In issuing his emergency declaration, Gov. Greg Abbott said public health labs could test about 270 people per day as of Friday, but he expects statewide capacity to expand into the thousands as more private labs come online. DSHS’ figures Saturday include positive tests from state and private labs.

The continued increase in cases comes one day after Abbott declared a statewide public health disaster and announced plans to increase the state’s testing capacity.

https://www.texastribune.org/2020/03/14/texas-counties-coronavirus-case-updates-and-what-we-know/