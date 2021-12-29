Latest Evidence Shows that the Vaccines are More DANGEROUS than Originally Thought by Dr. Yeadon

Sarah Westall – by Dr Mike Yeadon

My good friend Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, with whom we & others wrote a series of open letters to the European Medicines Agency, is utterly distraught.

Listen carefully.

He & his colleague, a pathologist, have confirmed that, even in people who’ve died post-covid19 vaccination & where their death was not attributed to the adverse effects of vaccination, in almost all cases DID die as a result of vaccination.

The numbers killed by these vaccines is much worse than we thought, already.

But it’s what they’ve just discovered that’s much worse.

We knew of blood clots from expressing spike protein.

We were aware of autoimmune attack on ones own tissues expressing spike protein to which our killer lymphocytes were primed, such as myocarditis.

But what’s new is the revelation that lymph node cells are also being invaded by the gene-based agents and marking THEM for auto destruction.

When you destroy that part of the immune system, which we loosely call “immune surveillance”, every manner of nasty, latent infections, by viruses & also bacteria, explode, uncontrolled.

Hundreds of millions of people are going to die of unrestrained tuberculosis, Epstein Barr virus, toxoplasmosis etc etc etc

AND on top of this, the daily accidental production of cancer cells, normally deleted swiftly by immune surveillance, before they can divide, ceases.

Guess what happens next?

I don’t care where you’ve sat during this ridiculous “pandemic”.

Whether you’ve gone along with it, knowing it was an overreaction. Or even in ignorance.

I am telling you right now: IF YOU PERSONALLY HAVING WATCHED THIS CHOOSE TO SETTLE BACK TO WATCH A FILM, INSTEAD OF CALLING SOME PEOPLE YOU KNOW & TELLING THEM ABOUT IT, THE END OF HUMANITY IS A SHARED BURDEN WITH THE PERPETRATORS.

Please put this on every platform.

Swamp the ‘fact checkers’.

Please do it now.

Rescue our civilisation while there are innocents to save, ESPECIALLY our children & grandchildren.

Thank you sincerely,

Mike

Dr Mike Yeadon

See Dr Sucharit Bhakdi’s full video:

