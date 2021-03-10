Lauren Boebert: Universal Background Checks ‘Meant’ to Criminalize the Law-Abiding

Breitbart – by AWR Hawkins

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) observed Wednesday morning universal background checks turn law-abiding citizens into criminals.

Moreover, she suggested the process is actually intended to do so.

She tweeted:

Universal background checks on guns are only meant to turn law-abiding citizens into criminals. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 10, 2021

Boebert’s observation comes on the very day on which the Democrat-run House of Representatives is scheduled to take up Rep. Mike Thompson’s (D-CA) universal background check legislation.

And it was just two days ago Boebert suggested her Democrat colleagues should rely on the Constitution rather than gun control.

Breitbart News noted Boebert tweeting: “You’re going to hear Democrats talk a lot about “common sense” gun control this week. I think following the Constitution is pretty sensible myself.”

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/10/lauren-boebert-universal-background-checks-meant-to-criminalize-the-law-abiding/