Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) observed Wednesday morning universal background checks turn law-abiding citizens into criminals.
Moreover, she suggested the process is actually intended to do so.
She tweeted:
Universal background checks on guns are only meant to turn law-abiding citizens into criminals.
Boebert’s observation comes on the very day on which the Democrat-run House of Representatives is scheduled to take up Rep. Mike Thompson’s (D-CA) universal background check legislation.
And it was just two days ago Boebert suggested her Democrat colleagues should rely on the Constitution rather than gun control.
Breitbart News noted Boebert tweeting: “You’re going to hear Democrats talk a lot about “common sense” gun control this week. I think following the Constitution is pretty sensible myself.”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/10/lauren-boebert-universal-background-checks-meant-to-criminalize-the-law-abiding/
3 thoughts on “Lauren Boebert: Universal Background Checks ‘Meant’ to Criminalize the Law-Abiding”
yeah background checks… cuz you know that fkn pos criminal is doing it too what a joke. just like up here in Canada where princess Truduh is trying the same shit. got to take away “assault” weapons cause you know it’s not fair for the pos criminals
Hey Lauren Boobert,
Their ain’t no Law Abiden folks around…including you u fake Republican hack..!
The law is ignored and unenforceable in any way without an armed restoration of our republic, a restoration of “The Law”…!
Do you know what the law is bitch..!? I think you don’t care…!
Yeah, she conveniently won’t touch on that, just like the rest of them.