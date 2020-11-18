Lawmakers jet to Hawaii conference with lobbyists despite travel warnings

Washington Times

Lawmakers from California, Texas and Washington state traveled to Hawaii this week for an annual political conference despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has grounded most global travel ahead of the holidays.

The Independent Voter Project, a nonprofit group that has hosted the four-day event every November for more than a decade, is holding the event a third of its typical size this week at the Fairmont Kea Lani on Maui’s southwest shore, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“Somebody has to be first to say, ‘OK, we’re going to do a group event safely,’” Dan Howle, chairman and executive director of the Independent Voter Project, told the paper.

Read the rest here: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/nov/17/lawmakers-jet-to-hawaii-conference-with-lobbyists-/