Laying in Coffins in the Days of the Comet





Sep 2, 2020

Jakarta “officials” are targeting poor, uneducated people who can barely afford to eat, much less buy masks, caught without face masks to pay a $20 fine and lay in a coffin in public. They are being used by “authorities” to shame everyone else into compliance.

There are rumours and noises from On High that Indonesia may institute mandatory mass vaccinations with RFID trackers using 5G systems out of China. Fitnah (blasphemy) may be the only means available to stop the madness.