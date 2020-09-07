Laying in Coffins in the Days of the Comet

Sep 2, 2020
Jakarta “officials” are targeting poor, uneducated people who can barely afford to eat, much less buy masks, caught without face masks to pay a $20 fine and lay in a coffin in public. They are being used by “authorities” to shame everyone else into compliance.
There are rumours and noises from On High that Indonesia may institute mandatory mass vaccinations with RFID trackers using 5G systems out of China. Fitnah (blasphemy) may be the only means available to stop the madness.
UPDATE: Offishuldumb shamed into cancelling the “coffin” by exposure through outlets like us and others of this illegal practice. Now they need to pay the victims for the humiliation that they had no right to inflict. https://jakartaglobe.id/news/coffin-s…